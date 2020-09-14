Do you remember? The time Tractor Football was played at the National Ploughing Championships

When you are thinking or joining two things together, tractors and football might not be the first thing that comes to mind.

But one of the highlights and biggest draws at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore in 2016 was the Tractor Football.

Teams from Laois and Offaly faced off over the three days showing incredible tractor handling skills and entertaining those in attendance. The commentary of All Ireland referee and All Star Michael Duignan enhanced the occasion.

And while it might not have been as neat as the professionals, the tractor football pitch was well ploughed up at the end of the three days of action!!!!!