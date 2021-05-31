A UNIQUE wooden owl which has been the talk of the neighbourhood has been christened by students at the Model School.

Pupils and teachers had a hoot in the gardens outside the O’Connell Avenue primary school, and there was no question of winging it, as the name of their new feathered friend was decided by popular vote.

Votes were logged on the internet to ensure there was no fowl play! ​A big buladh bos and three cheers went up from the students as deputy principal Maire Millane and metropolitan district leader Sarah Kiely officially named the creature Fionn Mc-Owl – a nod to the mythical warrior.

The wooden sculpture is the work of talon-ted artist Will Forgarty, who carved with a chainsaw. There was even a letter of congratulations from President Michael D Higgins!

The owl is depicted perching on a stack of books, and was paid for by the school’s parents association, who are developing the school’s garden as an outdoor educational facility for the 630 kids.