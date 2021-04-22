WATCH: Bus Éireann announces multi-million euro redevelopment of Limerick depot

BUS Éireann has announced that work on a multi-million euro redevelopment of its Roxboro Road depot is now underway.

Under phase one of the project, which will cost around €3.7m, a new building will be constructed and facilities for the 200 employees who are based at the depot will be upgraded.

"Bus Éireann is an integral part of Limerick and its community, carrying more than four million passengers in Limerick city and county every year. This development will facilitate us delivering increased public transport capacity and connectivity to key destinations for Limerick, while also allowing us to build on enhanced services and increased frequency in conjunction with the National Transport Authority," said Brian Connolly, Regional Operations Manager with Bus Éireann.

Limerick-based Conack Construction has been appointed to carry out the first phase of the project and it will employ around 60 people on site over the next 12 months.

Cllr Michael Collins, Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, says the beginning of the project is the latest positive development in Limerick.

"This is another confidence boost for Limerick and Bus Éireann's plans to redevelop their site here in Roxboro. €3.7 is a huge investment and that's only for phase one. For the up to 200 people working here, it will improve their facilities greatly and it will also tie in with the Colbert Quarter redevelopment," he told the Limerick Leader.

Phase two of the redevelopment project will see the extension of the main Bus Éireann garage which, in time, will enable the future conversion of the city-based fleet to full electric vehicles.

The current maintenance facility is a former airport hanger which dates back to World War II.