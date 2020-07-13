WATCH: Hundreds flock to Limerick village as bingo returns following lockdown

BINGO returned to Limerick for the first time since lockdown at the weekend and two local charities are set to benefit.

Hundreds of people from across Munster flocked to the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare for the drive-in bingo which was organised by frontline workers from Rathkeale.

To comply with social distancing, players had to remain in or close to their cars as Noel Whyte called the numbers from a specially erected stage.

“During lockdown, we had no bingo, we had to stay inside at home that was it – no Mass, no nothing but sure that’s the way it goes,” said 80-year-old Denis O’Connor from Knockaderry who used to attend bingo four nights a weeks before lockdown.

80 year-old Denis O'Connor from Knockaderry has taken a break from cocooning to attend this afternoon's drive-in bingo at @WoodlandsHouse. All proceeds go to @PietaHouse and @MilfordLmkCC. Full report to come online and in print. pic.twitter.com/hEyj4InuIx — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) July 12, 2020

“I love bingo, I play every week. This is the first time we have done this, it’s strange but but I like it – it’s better outside,” said Sheila Cleary from Nenagh.

Marion Daly from Buttevant arrived an hour early to ensure she and her friend Nora Davern secured a prime spot.

“Oh my God bingo – it's so long since we played it. I used to play six nights a week (before lockdown), I’ve never been to drive-in bingo before – it could be the coming thing,” she joked.

One of the organisers of Sunday’s event – Garda Enda Moroney – said he’s glad to be able to raise funds for Milford Hospice and Pieta.

“Milford Hospice would be very close to my own heart, my father died there two years ago and both charities are exceptional and they give so much to society and we just wanted to give something small back to them,” he said.

Cllr Adam Teskey said he was delighted the drive-in bingo was so well supported.

"It's a first for Adare and I just want to congratulate everyone involved for their help and support in putting it together. It's great to see people coming here and having something to go to and it's fantastic," he said.