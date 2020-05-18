WATCH: Limerick's emergency services pay tribute to frontline workers with appreciation drive

Members of the emergency services from across Limerick have paid tribute to frontline workers with an appreciation drive and blue light display outside University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai from each of the four districts in the Limerick division, crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue, members of the National Ambulance Services and volunteers from organisations such as Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, Blood Bikes and the Irish Red Cross all took part.

Around 50 emergency service vehicles from across the city and county departed Thomond Park shortly before 8pm this Monday and made their way across Thomond Bridge and through the city in convoy to UHL where they switched on their lights and sirens.

"We did an appreciation drive with all of the emergency services just to thank all the frontline workers for their hard work during these testing times of Covid-19 and, I suppose also, to thank the people of Limerick city and county for heeding to the regulations of the government and (to ask) going forward that they go by the rules and regulations and hopefully we will get over this," said Garda Enda Moroney of Rathkeale garda station.

Following the display of lights and sirens, which lasted for several minutes, there was a round of applause for workers at UHL from the emergency services and members of the public who had gathered outside the hospital.