Limerick council confirms additional closures to combat spread of coronavirus

THE Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council is urging all citizens in Limerick to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As part of practicing social distancing, Limerick City and County Council has announced the closure of its offices to the public and all council-run playgrounds and skateparks across the city and county.

The Askeaton Pool and Leisure Centre and the Grove Island Leisure Centre are also closed and the local authority is also calling on committees to close all community-run playgrounds.

“All of these measures are being introduced for the health and safety of the people of Limerick and the staff of Limerick City and County Council. The situation is evolving all the time, but one of the main constant messages from the health experts is to practice social distancing,” said Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council.

“Social distancing is important because Covid-19 is most likely to spread from person-to-person through direct close contact with a person who has the virus or has the symptoms, touching objects or surfaces (such as door handles or tables) contaminated from a cough or sneeze from a person with a confirmed infection, and then touching your mouth or face. So, the more space between you and others, the harder it is for the virus to spread,” he added.

Limerick City and County Council says it will continue provide essential services, as required.

However, it is asking members of the public contact the council via telephone (061 556000), on email (customerservices@limerick.ie) or through its online portal MyLimerick via Limerick.ie.

“I am encouraging everyone to following this guidance and we can all work to minimise the effect it is having on our society,” said Dr Daly.