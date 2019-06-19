WATCH: Ticketing system crashes as Limerick fans queue for Munster hurling final tickets

Demand for tickets for the Munster hurling final between Limerick and Tipperary at LIT Gaelic Grounds resulted in the ticketing system crashing this Wednesday morning.

While there is no public sale of stand tickets for the June 30 clash, terrace tickets went on sale at 8am via tickets.ie and at selected Centra and Supervalu stores.

Online ticketing system down and queues outside Centra shops. Build-up to Limerick v Tipperary Munster SHC certainly underway in earnest this Wednesday morning as terrace tickets go on sale #GAA #LLSport #Hurling — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) June 19, 2019

At Ryan's Centra, O'Connell Street dozens of people began to queue from just after 7.30am.

However, according to the store owner James Ryan, just a handful of tickets were sold before the ticketing system crashed - resulting in lenghty delays for those queuing and those trying to buy tickets online.

"We have queues out the door and we are directing people who are buying things inside and the queue for tickets is to the other side - it's mental but unfortunately the system couldn't download them," he told the Limerick Leader.

Keith McCarthy who was in the queue at Ryan's Centra said he was hoping to get six tickets. "I'm here since about half seven, twenty to eight. I knew there would be a big crowd here, I'm looking forward to the final and I think Limerick have a big performance in them so fingers crossed."

Philip Stokes, Crecora, was also hoping to get his hands on tickets for the Munster hurling final.

"It's a munster final against Tipp - you have to take them (tickets) as quick as you can- I can't wait for it," he said.

Insane demand for terrace tickets for the @MunsterGAA hurling final between @LimerickCLG and @TipperaryGAA at @LITgaelicground. This is from @tickets_ie a few moments ago, a short time after tickets went live. #LuimneachAbu @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/cRx2DJKI7x — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) June 19, 2019

Lorraine Moore from Corbally said she was late going to work this Wednesday given the length of the queues.

"They are on demand now we have to get them - I'm waiting to go to work but I told them I would be a few minutes late. I've been to them all (matches) and hopefully I will get to the final," she said.

A crowd of up to 45,000 is expected to attend Sunday week's final which will be preceded by the Munster minor final between Limerick and Clare.