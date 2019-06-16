WATCH: Limerick need to ‘find more in the tank’ for Munster final insists John Kiely

LIMERICK manager John Kiely has tasked his players to “find more in the tank” to meet the Tipperary challenge in the Munster SHC final.

“The challenge has been laid at our door for the next two weeks and we have to go and respond,” stressed the Limerick manager after the four point loss to Tipperary in Thurles.

In two weeks time the duo meet again with Munster SHC honours the prize on offer.

“Let’s be honest they work extremely hard - we pride ourselves on our work but today you had two extremely hard-working teams. They had the better in those stakes today - they out-worked us today and the challenge is there for us for the next day to come back and set out stall out again and see if we can find more in the tank”, outlined Kiely.

“We learned an awful lot from today’s game - I think there will be huge learnings when we sit down to analyse the game. It’s a huge challenge because they are a good side that is playing extremely well at the moment and working very hard.”

He added: “Our performance today was not good enough - we did not fight hard enough and we didn’t play well enough to win that game and that’s the bottom line”.

The June 30 Munster final will be the first decider in Limerick between the teams since drawn 1996 final.

“We are very much looking forward to it in two weeks time - we didn’t feel we were 100% on it today and that seems to be the challenge in the third match in a row in the Munster Championship. It’s really difficult but I have to commend the players, they worked so so hard during the week even and today in the game to try and overcome that challenge,” said Kiely.

“There wasn’t an awful lot between the two teams but there is a few areas for us to work on - we learned an awful lot from today’s game.”

He added: “It’s great to get another opportunity to go back - in sport you don’t often get a chance two weeks later to go back and right wrongs”.

“We did not bring enough intensity to our game, we didn’t bring enough high quality execution to our game and there were too many dropped balls, too many missed handpasses and too many missed tackles - we have to improve in every facet of our game for the final,” he stressed.

What of this 1-22 to 0-21 encounter?

“It was a good battle - the quality could have been better being honest about it from our perspective. We turned over too much ball and had incomplete handpasses and incomplete stick passes and balls dropped. We were that little bit off and you could see it in those areas,” outlined Kiely.