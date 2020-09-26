WATCH: Polish community in Limerick marks 40th anniversary of Solidarity movement

SOLIDARITY, Poland’s mass civic movement which contributed to the collapse of communism and an end to the Cold War, started just over 40 years ago – on 31 August, 1980!

Recently, members of the polish community in Limerick and across the country marked the 40th anniversary of the movement.

In this short video, produced by the Polish Embassy in Dublin, the events that led to the establishment of Solidarity in Poland are recalled.

The legacy of the Solidarity tradition at home and abroad are also explored and the celebrations that took place in Dublin to mark the occasion also feature.

Legalising Solidarity was a signal that communism did not last forever; that a new, post-war Poland had been born; and that there was a real civil society in Poland.