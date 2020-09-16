Derek Ryan is always a huge draw at the National Ploughing Championships and that was no different in 2017 when he performed on all three days.

The Irish country music star was promoting his new album at the time and the crowd at the Lidl market were certainly impressed with his material - new and old.

They sang and danced along to the 'Hold Onto Your Hat' hitmaker.

You can listen to him perform at the 2017 event in Offaly above.