WATCH: The Liam MacCarthy cup as you've never seen it before - unique artwork is revealed!

AS the excitement builds ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final, Bord Gáis Energy has released aerial photography and video of a bespoke piece of sand artwork commissioned to celebrate one of the most special days in Irish sport. 

The piece, over 36 metres in length - or a quarter of the length of Croke Park, is an illustration of the famous Liam MacCarthy cup which will be presented to the victorious captain following the historic encounter at Croke Park.

The unique piece, by Waterford-based artist Sean Corcoran, was created by hand on Sandymount Beach in Dublin to mark the fact that this weekend, all roads lead to the capital for Limerick versus Cork.

The creation was measured by the artist’s eye and outlined with bamboo sticks and twine before they etched it into the sand using rakes 

The sand art took over six hours to complete, but was only in existence for a matter of minutes before it was washed away by the incoming tide, allowing just enough time for the beautiful shots to be captured.

The artwork shows how Bord Gáis Energy imagine a better way to bring to life and create awareness of their sponsorship of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

2021 marks the fifth year of Bord Gáis Energy’s sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Bord Gáis Energy is also the sponsor of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series of Croke Park.

