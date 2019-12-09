WATCH: Harris earns Golden Globe nomination for Chernobyl role

JARED Harris, son of Limerick acting icon Richard and will soon be shooting the sci-fi show Foundation at Troy Studios, has been nominated for a Golden Globe.



The 58-year-old is nominated for his turn as Valery Legasov in the hit Sky Atlantic show Chernobyl, in the category of Best Actor - Miniseries Or Television Film.

Harris was nominated in the same category at September's Emmy awards, where he lost to 22-year-old stalwart Jharrel Jerome for his turn in the Netflix hit When They See Us.

Richard Harris himself was a Golden Globe winner, taking home Best Actor in a Comedy Or Musical in 1968 for Camelot, and received a nomination in 1991 for his iconic performance in The Field.

Read also: Get up close with And So I Watch Your From Afar in Limerick

Harris finds himself in esteemed company with this nomination, with previous winners or nominees in the category including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Michael Douglas, Kevin Costner and resident heartthrob Dominic West.

Chernobyl is hotly-tipped to repeat its Emmy glory, also securing nominations in the Best Miniseries Or Television Film category, with the Golden Globe nomination coming on the heels of the show being nominated for the Critics' Choice Awards.



Carlow woman Saoirse Ronan was also among the nominees, securing a Best Actress in a Drama nod for Greta Gerwig's Oscar-tipped adaptation of Little Women.



The 2020 Golden Globe awards take place on January 5, 2020, and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.