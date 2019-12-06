WATCH: Limerick's Garden International scoops two more awards

GARDEN’S International has been awarded two prestigious accolades – received within just 24 hours of each other.



The critically acclaimed building was awarded the prestigious ‘Design Project of the Year’ at the KPMG Irish Independent Property Industry Excellent Awards 2019.



Just 24 hours later, Limerick Twenty Thirty was back on stage at the Irish Building & Design Awards 2019 where it took home the ‘Architectural Project of the Year’.



The awards were a joint win by the Limerick Twenty Thirty team and architects on the project, Carr Cotter Naessens + Denis Byrne Architects.

Said Limerick Twenty Thirty CEO David Conway: “These wins, not least the Property Industry Excellence Awards, are something we are hugely proud of because there’s such a high architectural bar set for Limerick, not least as a Georgian city, and the awards very loudly state that we are reaching it.”



The 100,000 sq. ft Gardens International opened its doors in March after an 18-month build, and recently won an award for New Build Workplace.