Relief for bingo lovers in Limerick as proposed new laws torn up

BINGO goers across Limerick breathed a sigh of relief this morning, as proposed new legislation - described as being potentially "chaotic" to the hobby - was amended in the Dail last night.

The Minister of State David Stanton initially proposed that 25% of bingo proceeds go to charity, 25% go to bingo operators and while the reamining 50% go to prize-winners.

The minister claimed, “agents were allowed by law to take up to 40% of the proceeds and charities frequently ended up with very little."

Following discussion and public pressure, it decided that 75% of the takings of large bingo competitions will now be at the discretion of organisers, meaning that they can now decide for themselves how much they keep and how much is given out in prize money.

The original figure of 25% of the takings going to charity remains the same.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader on Wednesday afternoon, Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins allayed fears that the proposed new legislation “would have a negative effect on bingo halls in Limerick”.

“Smaller bingo halls will be protected,” he said.

“The Government needs to ensure that small communities are not impacted adversely by the legislation, and I will be raising the issue in the Dáil,” he said, shortly before this weekends broadsheet edition of the Limerick Leader went to press.

Deputy Collins said he would give “cast-iron assurance” to those worried that the new legislation would affect them, and - and his assurances seem to have materialised.

Tommie Ryan from Cappamore feared any proposed new legislation would have an adverse effect on bingo in County Limerick.

“People would miss it. We’ve had bingo nights every Thursday night since 1973, and this new legislation would drive people away,” he said.

"What they don’t understand is the money won at bingo halls goes back into the local community” explained Mr Ryan, and that the bingo nights “are a social outlet for people in rural Ireland”.

Bingo players are protesting outside the Dáil agains a bill before the house tomorrow that they say will close down every bingo hall across the country. pic.twitter.com/QqtTw0LXXw — Ben Finnegan (@_BenFinnegan) December 3, 2019



“People who don’t drink, smoke or otherwise gamble only have this as their main social outlet.”

These sentiments were echoed by Murrough O'Byrne, who runs bingo venues in Limerick city, and said the new proposed legislation would create “chaos" if passed in it's proposed form.

“The proposal is high-risk and may put bingo back in a local quagmire.“

"It could set bingo activity back 20 years, rather than providing a way forward for the future.”

“They have not considered the consequences of their proposed 50% max prize money rule, which will be devastating for bingo venues,” said Mr O'Byrne.

The changes in the legislation were proposed by Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny last night and accepted by the Minister of State David Stanton.

Stanton's backpedalling came in the wake of his insistence on Tuesday that he would not reconsider his initial proposal of the bill, but appeared to have backed down in the face of public pressure - including a protest outside the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon - and challenges from TDs such as Collins and Kenny.