CAR OF THE DAY: Discover the all-new SEAT Leon e-Hybrid at James Barry Motors.

The all-new SEAT Leon e-Hybrid is more than a standard hybrid car. With its advanced technology, it can achieve even more range than a purely hybrid or electric version.

The plug-in 85 kW electric engine combines with the 1.4 litre TSI engine to achieve 150 kW of power. Two engines, stronger together. You can easily drive emission-free for up to 60km. Or, opt for both electric and petrol to reach 800 km.

To recharge, you simply plug it into a conventional power network. When you’re on the road, regenerative braking recharges the electric engine to give you more power.

The SEAT Leon e-Hybrid is available to order at James Barry Motors. Prices starting from €31,315. 3.9% PCP Finance available from €289 per month Price is inclusive of the €5,000 SEAI Grant.

