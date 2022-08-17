Search

17 Aug 2022

WATCH: Massive €10 million investment for Limerick filmmakers

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

17 Aug 2022 11:55 AM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

INDEPENDENT filmmakers in Limerick are set to benefit from a massive €10m film fund investment.

The Board of the Richard Harris International Film Festival have announced a sponsorship with Amcomri Entertainment Inc, which will see the significant new film fund benefit independent filmmakers in Limerick.

Robert Price, Amcomri Entertainment Inc CEO said it was really exciting to celebrate the continued success of the festival, now a decade old.

"We are a fast growing independent film entertainment business. We are a script to screen company," he began, speaking at a podium in King John's Castle on Monday afternoon.

The Vancouver, Canada headquartered company release up to 20 movies and over 100 TV shows per year. Content is produced with over 150 trusted producers and directors.

Limerick minister hits out at emissions ‘inaccuracies’

Mr Price added that the 2015 founded company, listed in Canada, Germany and New York has over 3,000 films, and 5,000 TV hours in its log.

"Our roots in Ireland are very deep. We are really delighted to start our journey with the festival here in Limerick. We believe we are ideal partners for the festival," he added.

He stressed that the new €10m investment fund will "accelerate" the festivals growth and "cement" its position in the international calendar. 

The company wants to help distribute streaming content for independent filmmakers in Ireland and Limerick, he added.

The fund will offer exposure and help to these creatives, while investing in films, documentaries and animations. It is open to entrants at this year's Richard Harris International Film Festival and entrants from previous years.

"While doing this, we hope in some small way to build on the legacy of Richard Harris himself," Mr Price concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media