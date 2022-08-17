WATCH: Massive €10 million investment for Limerick filmmakers

INDEPENDENT filmmakers in Limerick are set to benefit from a massive €10m film fund investment.

The Board of the Richard Harris International Film Festival have announced a sponsorship with Amcomri Entertainment Inc, which will see the significant new film fund benefit independent filmmakers in Limerick.

Robert Price, Amcomri Entertainment Inc CEO said it was really exciting to celebrate the continued success of the festival, now a decade old.

"We are a fast growing independent film entertainment business. We are a script to screen company," he began, speaking at a podium in King John's Castle on Monday afternoon.

The Vancouver, Canada headquartered company release up to 20 movies and over 100 TV shows per year. Content is produced with over 150 trusted producers and directors.

Mr Price added that the 2015 founded company, listed in Canada, Germany and New York has over 3,000 films, and 5,000 TV hours in its log.

"Our roots in Ireland are very deep. We are really delighted to start our journey with the festival here in Limerick. We believe we are ideal partners for the festival," he added.

He stressed that the new €10m investment fund will "accelerate" the festivals growth and "cement" its position in the international calendar.

The company wants to help distribute streaming content for independent filmmakers in Ireland and Limerick, he added.

The fund will offer exposure and help to these creatives, while investing in films, documentaries and animations. It is open to entrants at this year's Richard Harris International Film Festival and entrants from previous years.

"While doing this, we hope in some small way to build on the legacy of Richard Harris himself," Mr Price concluded.