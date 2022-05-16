Search

16 May 2022

WATCH: New anti-racism mural unveiled in Limerick city

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

16 May 2022 4:37 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK is continuing to "root out racism" with the unveiling of a brand new mural in the city centre.

The official reveal to the public took place today, outside the Barrow House Library on Michael Street, with a strong show of support for the Limerick United Against Racism campaign.

Daniel Butler, Mayor of the city and county stressed that urban art is the perfect format for expressing diversity.

"What urban art does is that it is quite edgy and it pushes the boundaries. It helps us to express things that sometimes we struggle to express with words," he stated.

The campaign is an initiative of the Integration Working Group and was developed by the cultural awareness and anti-racism sub-group.

The new mural was designed by members of the team at Piquant Media and was informed by two migrant stakeholder consultation groups, drawing on the real lived experiences of migrants living in Limerick.

Council secures approval for new 20-home development in Limerick estate

Eugene Quinn, Limerick Integration Working Group Chair said the mural takes a public stance in saying that racism is unacceptable.

"Each of us has a role in challenging racism. Part of this campaign is about learning about racism and talking about it."

He cited a call to action, asking people to put up a photo on World Diversity Day on Saturday, May 21.

"We are trying to get as many people as possible to talk about racism. That's where it needs to start and how we are going to challenge it towards what we want, zero tolerance for racism in Limerick," he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media