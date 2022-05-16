WATCH: New anti-racism mural unveiled in Limerick city

LIMERICK is continuing to "root out racism" with the unveiling of a brand new mural in the city centre.

The official reveal to the public took place today, outside the Barrow House Library on Michael Street, with a strong show of support for the Limerick United Against Racism campaign.

Daniel Butler, Mayor of the city and county stressed that urban art is the perfect format for expressing diversity.

"What urban art does is that it is quite edgy and it pushes the boundaries. It helps us to express things that sometimes we struggle to express with words," he stated.

The campaign is an initiative of the Integration Working Group and was developed by the cultural awareness and anti-racism sub-group.

The new mural was designed by members of the team at Piquant Media and was informed by two migrant stakeholder consultation groups, drawing on the real lived experiences of migrants living in Limerick.

Eugene Quinn, Limerick Integration Working Group Chair said the mural takes a public stance in saying that racism is unacceptable.

"Each of us has a role in challenging racism. Part of this campaign is about learning about racism and talking about it."

He cited a call to action, asking people to put up a photo on World Diversity Day on Saturday, May 21.

"We are trying to get as many people as possible to talk about racism. That's where it needs to start and how we are going to challenge it towards what we want, zero tolerance for racism in Limerick," he concluded.