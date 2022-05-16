Search

16 May 2022

Council secures approval for new 20-home development in Limerick estate

The project will be funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage

Reporter:

David Hurley

16 May 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

ALMOST €7m in government funding has been approved for a new housing development on the northside of Limerick city. 

The local authority says it has received Stage 1 approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to build 20 new homes at Cliona Park in Moyross. The funding will also include upgrade works to the infrastructure at Moyross Avenue.

"Stage 1 approval means there is agreement from the department to fund the development in principle subject to the detailed design and statutory planning process and up to a construction cost of €6.9m," said a spokesperson.

The proposed 20 homes, forming Cliona Park Phase 4, will range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom properties providing a good mix of dwelling types. The development will be located adjacent to a greenfield site beside where 18 new homes are currently under construction

"The proposal incorporates the realignment northwards of Moyross Avenue, integrating the upgrading of footpaths and the future provision of cycleways, in turn, increasing accessibility and connectivity within Moyross. The scheme is based on the central aim of achieving balanced sustainable communities with well-connected neighbourhood," added the spokesperson.

The Regeneration Directorate of Limerick City and County Council will now undertake a full engagement process with the community and all other relevant stakeholders, in order to proceed to the progression of Stage 2 and begin the process of appointing a design team.

