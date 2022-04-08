A taste of the west offered at family-filled Limerick festival

A COUNTY Limerick festival was marked a resounding success, as a taste of the west was offered to hundreds of fun-loving families at a popular Greenway pitstop.

Limerick SpringFest at the Barnagh Greenway Hub was the latest festival to show the wealth of culture, cuisine and collective spirit among the west Limerick business community.

Organised over Zoom for the last two years, the five-hour festival was the first opportunity for local growers, sellers, artisans and businesses to put on a collective showcase to the wider public.

Tom Flavin, Chef and Food Consultant, said the event was organised in association with the West Limerick Food Series to highlight how good the food and the visitor attractions available are.

“Today is the first time that some of us will meet,” he told the Limerick Leader on the day, adding that the collaboration demonstrates that “if we all work together, we can do something fabulous.”

Rows of stalls boasted the best from the likes of The Organic College, Rigney’s Farm Free Range, Guiry’s of West Limerick as well as demonstations from The Painted Pot and Locomotion Bike Rental.

As well as an eclectic mix of the very best of the west, SprinFest Limerick featured several guest speakers, craft and food demonstations and a number of special storytelling events.

Tom said that the true meaning of the day was the need to support businesses in the community.

“It’s all about showing off what we have, because a lot of the time you just don’t know what is on your doorstep, so this is the beginning of something very big for Limerick,” he said.

He stressed the pivotal nature of the Greenway to towns like Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale, stating that the 40km and growing route was the “catalyst” that put the entire festival together.

“It just shows how we are all connected. The amount of businesses that have shot up because of it, and the number of people stopping off here at Barnagh on their way through, it’s brilliant.”