Record number of volunteers sign up for Team Limerick Clean-Up

A RECORD number of volunteers have signed up for this year's Team Limerick Clean-Up.

21,333 people have put their names down so far for the event which will take place across the city and county this Good Friday, April 15.

The clean-up will officially kick-off at the soon to be opened International Rugby Experience in the heart of the city.

Since the launch at Kilmallock in January of this year, support and enthusiasm for the JP McManus backed venture has been unsurpassed with volunteer groups from all sections of the community and all areas of the city and county signing up in record numbers.

This year marks the beginning of a new era for TLC with a fresh new look, a revamped website, and a reinvigorated approach to tidying up litter by tackling the rapid rise in waste items such as discarded facemasks and fast-food packaging.

The popular tea/coffee gatherings after the clean-up will also be held at locations throughout the city and county.

Sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, TLC has seen over 400 tonnes of litter gathered from the streets by volunteers and event partner Mr. Binman since inception in 2015 – equating to over 14,500 household wheelie bins.

Project Leader Paul Foley expressed his gratitude to all the volunteers: "A huge thank you to all who have registered from every part of Limerick.

"These are extraordinary participation numbers and reflect real and genuine pride in our city and county".

Clean-Up packs will be delivered to volunteer groups over the coming days and the organizers would kindly ask that particular attention is paid to the health and safety guidelines on what is sure to be another fantastic day for the Treaty.