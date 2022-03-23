WATCH: Zero Cost Shop opens for Ukrainian refugees in heart of Limerick city

A ZERO Cost Shop for Ukrainian refugees has opened in the heart of Limerick city.

Help for Ukraine organiser Anna Mazeika, along with a team of dedicated volunteers, have established a boutique style, stress-free collection and information point at the Sacred Heart Church.

Designated times have been drawn up for Ukrainian refugees to access the city centre collection point, which includes clothes, shoes, nightwear, duvets, medicines, toiletries and toys.

“We are already seeing so many families with young children, who have left Kyiv, coming into us,” Anna, who organised over 44 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine in the past month said.

There are now hundreds of Ukrainian refugees spread across hotels and emergency accommodation throughout the county, she added, as arrivals seek PPS numbers, jobs and schooling for little ones.

“One of the biggest issues we are seeing, is that many of them are frozen out of their bank accounts,” the Polish native stressed.

She highlighted a sense of shame and guilt among those who have already called in, as many who had jobs, rich social lives and plenty of means filter through the free clothes and supplies.

Many, she outlined, are in a high-state of stress and isolation following the traumatic circumstances of their arrival. Language is another increasingly challenging obstacle.

“We want to make sure that this space isn’t a dumping spot. It’s nice, a quiet, intimate space. They have their privacy while they are shopping,”

A private Facebook group, Ukrainians in Limerick, has already been established, where newcomers are informed of where to find clothing, psychologists, schools and language courses.

The translate button on the social media platform has been helpful so far.

Noting over 1,000 new Ukrainian refugees arriving through Shannon Airport in the past week, Anna is urgently calling for Limerick people to provide toiletries and nightwear for the collection.

Russian speakers in Limerick are also being asked to get involved. This is what they need, they have no one to talk to, they do not know our letters, our language or our culture, Anna stated.

“It’s a tragic situation for families landing with children and a single suitcase. Four weeks ago they were just like us,” she concluded.