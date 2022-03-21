Search

21 Mar 2022

Limerick Redemptorists fundraising for counterparts in Ukraine

Students and teachers from St Paul’s Primary School, Laurel Hill Colaiste, Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ and St Clement’s College with Fr Seamus Enright PIC: Keith Wiseman

Frances Watkins

21 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE REDEMPTORISTS Limerick have raised nearly €400,000 for their counterparts in Ukraine who are helping those affected by the ongoing crisis in the country. 

The Redemptorists in Ukraine are immersed in local communities and have opened their houses and churches as sanctuaries for displaced families.

They have a presence throughout the country in places such as Lviv and Tschernihiv as well as towns near the Russian/Belarus border and the Polish and Molodovan borders.

The religious order have delivered over 50 tonnes of medical supplies to five hospitals in different regions of Ukraine.

They have also opened centres in Slovakia and Poland to support refugees who have fled.

In the border region of Novojavoriosk about 25km from the Polish border, the Redemptorists are delivering food, blankets and water to the 30km tailback of vehicles trying to travel into Poland.

In Ivano-Frankivsk they have created a welcoming space for over 80 orphan children and their carers who have fled the besieged city of Kharkiv. 

Rector Fr. Seamus Enright said that refugees are arriving at the centres in Ukraine with almost nothing and are traumatised. 

He said: "I’m in daily contact with some of our guys in Ukraine. Things are going from bad to worse. They’re running out of basic necessities, there is a shortage of medicine and, now, a shortage of flour.

"This is an acute problem in one of the monasteries which runs a community bakery.

"The management committee of the Redemptorist Perpetual Help Fund had a meeting with John Lannon from Doras and Majella Murphy from Simon to talk about the emerging situation.

"We’ve allocated €50,000 to support them in their work with the refugees."

You can donate to the Redemptorists Ukraine appeal online here or by contacting their office on 061 315 099. 

