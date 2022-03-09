WATCH: Limerick carers dance for Dementia

A GROUP in Limerick who provide home care for elderly patients have shared a brilliant video of them dancing for dementia.

Irish Homecare provide home care for the elderly across the country and their Limerick office recently held a Denim Day to raise money for The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland works across the country in the heart of local communities providing dementia specific services and supports and advocating for the rights and needs of all people living with dementia and their carers.

Irish Homecare have a wide range of clients, many of whom have Alzheimer's, and the Limerick team wanted to raise awareness and funds.

Cian Hunt, Regional Recruiter with Irish Homecare said the team had great fun making the video and hope it will raise awareness about the condition.

He said: "The whole Limerick office got involved. We had been at home for so long so when the opportunity came up for us to do something we wanted to do something fun to highlight Alzheimer's and raise awareness."

You can donate to the fundraiser here.