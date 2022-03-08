Red Cross reveal how many Limerick families have pledged rooms to Ukrainian refugees

MORE than 60 people across Limerick have pledged to provide accommodation to soon-to-arrive refugees from Ukraine.

That's according to the Irish Red Cross, which is in talks with the Irish Refugee Protection programme regarding the accommodation of those who will come to Ireland fleeing the devastating war in their homeland.

The Irish Red Cross will refer to its register of pledges where it seeks spare rooms and vacant properties from the public.

Across the nation, more than 2,000 people have made such promises, the charity says.

On top of this, more than €9m has been donated to the Red Cross appeal from the Irish public.

If you are in apposition to offer support, please visit the Red Cross's register of pledges web site at https://registerofpledges.redcross.ie/

In a separate development this week, a lorry-load of donations made by Limerick people has arrived in the Polish city of Katowice, which is a four hour drive from the Ukrainian border.

From here, it will be transported to the country, which is a fortnight into a Russian invasion.

Mayor Daniel Butler paid a warm tribute to Limerick resident Anna Mazeika, who flew over to Poland to co-ordinate the operation.

Along with her friends, Anna had collected hundreds of boxes of donations from Limerick people. These were deposited either at Kala Gel Nails in High Street, or the former Cleeve's factory.

It was from the latter lorries were packed to drive towards Eastern Europe late last week.

Our articulated lorry has arrived in Katowice in Poland. From here it will be transported to Ukraine.



Anna Mazeika flew over last week to make sure all goes according plan. Pictured here proudly flying the Limerick flag in Katowice.

The supplies in Katowice were picked up by Michal, who bravely undertook the treacherous journey across the Ukrainian border.