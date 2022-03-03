WATCH: Hundreds of donation boxes handed into Ukraine-bound collection in Limerick

LIMERICK'S Help for Ukraine fundraiser is in full flight as hundreds of people from the city and county offer their support through the provision of medical aid.

The campaign, launched in Limerick city by Polish friends working on High Street, has enlisted the help of both UL and the Mayor, as well as linking up with Limerick Twenty Thirty and local pharmaceutical companies and schools.

Anna Mazeika, one of the chief organisers, told the Limerick Leader: “We’ve had a huge response, it’s absolutely brilliant to see the people of Limerick getting their hands on this.”

Several collection days have take place this week as part of Anna's Help for Ukraine campaign. The final collection day will take place between 3pm and 7pm this tomorrow, Friday.

She is calling for medical supplies only, which will be transported to the Ukrainian-Polish border and then onto the Medical Battalion Hospitals and other similar units, to be distributed as required.

Thank you Aislinn Delaney, Aaron Coughlan, Shane Reynolds, Kate McMahon, Nutsa Gonikishvili and Dara O'Brien - just a few of the many UL staff and students volunteering at the Cleeves collection depot sorting medical supply donations leaving Limerick for Ukraine on Saturday.

On the collection at Cleeve's so far, she added: "I would like to thanks everyone who shared, who liked, who brought every single packet of plasters etc to me, it's not about us, it's about people that have been attacked and are completely innocent."

Clothes and food are not being accepted at the collection, Anna concluded.