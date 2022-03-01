In pictures: Hundreds attend Limerick vigil to support people of Ukraine

HUNDREDS of people attended a vigil in Limerick tonight to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The event, which took place outside City Hall at Merchant's Quay was organised by Labour councillors given the Russian invasion which began nearly a week ago.
The Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, was one of those who spoke and many of those who attended the vigil were carrying Ukrainian flags and posters with a variety of messages calling for an end to the invasion.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.