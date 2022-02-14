Search

14 Feb 2022

WATCH: Staff at family-run shop celebrate selling €30.9m Euromilions ticket

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

14 Feb 2022 4:04 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THERE WERE jubilant scenes at Larkin's Gala in Ballina this morning as staff celebrated the news that they had sold the €30.9 million winning EuroMillions ticket. 

Owners Siobhan and Michael Larkin found out last night that the family run service station sold the ticket on Sunday 6th February for Friday night's draw. 

The Mid-West player has officially become the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland. 

Siobhan said she is still trying to recover from the shock of hearing the news and hopes that the winning ticket was bought by a local. 

She told the Limerick Leader: "I think I just froze on the spot when my husband told me we had sold a winning ticket. 

BREAKING: Store which sold €30million EuroMillions ticket officially revealed

"I was just in such shock. I imagine the people who won the money will be in a lot of shock as well! Then the whole thing just erupted and it is absolutely brilliant! 

"If it is somebody local that would be the icing on the cake. But whoever it is I just want to wish them the best of luck and enjoy every minute of it!". 

The National Lottery are continuing to urge players to check their tickets very carefully as one lucky player who purchased their ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station now has a ticket worth €30,928,078.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place.

The player should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their hugely life-changing prize.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media