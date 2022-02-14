WATCH: Staff at family-run shop celebrate selling €30.9m Euromilions ticket

THERE WERE jubilant scenes at Larkin's Gala in Ballina this morning as staff celebrated the news that they had sold the €30.9 million winning EuroMillions ticket.

Owners Siobhan and Michael Larkin found out last night that the family run service station sold the ticket on Sunday 6th February for Friday night's draw.

The Mid-West player has officially become the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland.

Siobhan said she is still trying to recover from the shock of hearing the news and hopes that the winning ticket was bought by a local.

She told the Limerick Leader: "I think I just froze on the spot when my husband told me we had sold a winning ticket.

"I was just in such shock. I imagine the people who won the money will be in a lot of shock as well! Then the whole thing just erupted and it is absolutely brilliant!

"If it is somebody local that would be the icing on the cake. But whoever it is I just want to wish them the best of luck and enjoy every minute of it!".

The National Lottery are continuing to urge players to check their tickets very carefully as one lucky player who purchased their ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station now has a ticket worth €30,928,078.

A lot of excitement in the air at Larkin’s Gala in Ballina this morning with the announcement that Friday’s €30 million winning EuroMillions ticket was sold here @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/Or1O0AhhYn — Frances Watkins (@FrancesW96) February 14, 2022

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place.

The player should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their hugely life-changing prize.