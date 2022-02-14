Search

14 Feb 2022

BREAKING: Store which sold €30million EuroMillions ticket officially revealed

David Hurley

14 Feb 2022

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE store which sold the winning ticket in Friday's mega EuroMillions draw has been revealed.

The National Lottery has officially confirmed the ticket was sold at Larkin’s Gala Service Station at Garryurtneal, Ballina, Killaloe - close to borders of Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

It is the 17th time a EuroMillions jackpot has been won in Ireland since 2004 and the lucky ticket-holder or syndicate has won an incredible €30.9million jackpot.

Officials from the National Lottery will travel to the Gala store later this Monday to meet with staff and locals who are celebrating since news of the massive jackpot win emerged.

For the record, the numbers drawn on Friday were 13, 18, 38, 42 and 45. The lucky stars were 7 and 11. 

The lucky player or syndicate is being urged to sign the back of the ticket and to keep it safe.

They can contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes. 

