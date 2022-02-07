WATCH: Comedian Dermot Whelan talks upcoming tour and his love for Limerick characters

A WELL-KNOWN Limerick comedian is combining comedy and meditation as part of his upcoming Mind Full tour later this month.

Award winning Today FM presenter Dermot Whelan is embarking on a new nationwide standup tour, combining what he believes is the “perfect mix” of comedy and life lessons for audiences.

“Everybody wants a bit more calm in their life, everyone wants a bit more peace. They just want to feel a bit happier,” he told the Limerick Leader.

The former Republic of Telly host explained that comedy is a great vehicle not only for laughter, but also to share really effective techniques and messages on the topic of mindfulness.

Ten years ago, despite a seemingly glamorous and thriving career, the Limerick man was inwardly suffering from anxiety, stress and a lack of self-belief.

After a panic attack, he decided to travel to California, where he studied under one of the leading experts in stress management and meditation, in turn, becoming a teacher and coach himself.

His upcoming tour, which arrives at the University Concert Hall in Limerick on February 20, encompasses these teachings, in a light-hearted and easily digestible form.

The 15-time IMRO National Radio Awards winner is looking forward to returning to his native county, having sold the family home in Limerick five years ago.

Handing over the keys came with mixed emotions. “You miss that base and that connection,” he exclaimed.

Despite this, he now sees a different side to the beauty of his homestead, staying in different places throughout the city, which he said, has created a deeper appreciation for what’s on offer.

“I kind of get to see Limerick like a tourist. I get to see areas like around St John’s Castle, where I didn’t see much of, because I lived on the other side,” he stated.

He also added that Limerick is full of colourful personalities, and no matter what changes occur, “it will always be a city of characters.”

Most of all, Dermot is looking forward to getting up in front of live audiences once again.

Last year, his book Mind Full, which his upcoming tour is modelled on, was the top seller in the non-fiction charts in Ireland.

“It’s crazy to think that the biggest selling book, is one on meditation.

“That would never have happened before. It just shows that people are ready to look into aspects of their lives and search for tips or tricks that make them feel a little bit happier every day.

“That’s got to be a good sign,” he concluded.

For more information on Dermot, or his tour, click here.