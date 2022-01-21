Search

22 Jan 2022

WATCH: Plans for Team Limerick Clean-Up 7 are revealed

21 Jan 2022

SOME of the biggest names in sport in Limerick joined forces this Friday morning to launch the 7th edition of the largest one-day clean-up in Ireland, Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC). 

“What better setting than here in Kilmallock for the launch of the seventh Team Limerick- Clean-up. We are trying to spread the word to get people of all ages involved and get behind this great initiative,” said All-Star Limerick hurler Cian Lynch standing in the ruins of the Dominican Priory in Kilmallock, the venue for the launch.

Joining Cian at the priory in Kilmallock, referred to locally as ‘the abbey’, was Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely. 

The Galbally man issued a rallying call to people of all ages to pencil in Good Friday, April 15, in their diaries for the big clean-up and he urged everyone to roll up their sleeves to make the city and county as clean as possible.

“We all like to walk the roads without being distracted by litter on the side of the road. Over the last two years we really got a real appreciation for being able to walk our local roads and our local villages. so let’s get out there and give them a good clean-up and enjoy the good Friday clean-up,” said John. 

Another man who has never been afraid to roll up his sleeves on the big occasion is Paul O’Connell who was also present on the banks of the River Loobagh in Kilmallock as registration opened for TLC7.

 “It’s very important for the city and county,” he said of the mammoth annual clean-up.

“It started as a way to teach kids that this is what we should be doing and this is how we should look after the city and county. We want kids who were involved in the first one in 2015 to still be doing it now and developing the right habits. We want to get all ages out. 

“It’s a great way to bring that community spirit back now we can all come together and get out and about and do your bit for your own area and Team Limerick Clean-up.”

Volunteers are urged to sign up early on www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie and help make this the best TLC yet.  The event takes place right across Limerick city and county and registration is now open.

In pictures: Hundreds of Limerick runners and walkers take part in Tom Walsh memorial event

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler spoke of the excitement at having  the TLC event “back with a bang”.

 “It will be great to see people out again. Team Limerick Clean–Up has become a huge source of pride for the people of Limerick. It shows the strength and power that we have as we come together as communities to help improve our localities. We have been hamstrung with the pandemic over the past number of years, but let’s hope we can show the world what Limerick is all about for TLC7.” 

“We just can’t wait to get the registrations in and get people active. I think it will give people confidence to get out moving again. We want Limerick to be the cleanest, greenest county in Ireland,” added TLC organiser Helen O’Donnell.

Participants in TLC7 are also encouraged to stringently observe health and safety guidelines, in line with Government and HSE directives.  

Paralympics Ireland swimmer, Roisin Ni Riain made the trip from Ballyneety for the launch. It may have only been 11am but the teenager already had nearly a day’s work under her belt at that stage having been in the pool at 6am.

 “It’s very important for people to come together and to get involved in the clean-up this year and to do everything they can. This is an event for everyone to come together,” she enthused. 

Echoing Roisin’s sentiments were Kilmallock’s Fr Chris O’Donnell, and RTÉ Sport commentator, Aoife Sheehan, who also helped launch the community event.

This year marks the beginning of a new era for TLC with a fresh new look, a revamped website, and a reinvigorated approach to tidying up litter by tackling the rapid rise in waste items such as discarded facemasks and fast-food packaging. The popular tea/coffee gatherings after the clean-up will also be held at locations throughout the city and county. 

Sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, TLC has seen over 400 tonnes of litter gathered from the streets by volunteers and event partner Mr. Binman since inception in 2015 – equating to over 14,500 household wheelie bins.  

Overall participation figures are close to the 100,000-mark and include volunteers from all walks of life from schools, colleges and GAA clubs, to Munster Rugby, community, residential groups, businesses, charities, nursing homes and well-known faces locally.   

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, The Limerick Post, I Love Limerick, Elive and Limerick's Live 95. 

