WATCH: Limerick mother honoured with Family Carer of the Year award

A LIMERICK mother has been honoured for her selfless work in caring for her bright-eyed four-year-old boy Noah, who was born with medical complications.

Ballylanders native Una Quish was named as Limerick Netwatch Family Carer of the Year 2021 and presented with a plaque and flowers for her extraordinary efforts and care.

Now living with her husband John Joe, her daughter Leah (9) and son Noah in Monaleen, Una has been caring for her beautiful boy since he was born in 2017, when their “life changed forever.”

“Noah has quite a lot of medical needs, ranging from a heart condition to chromosome deletion. Our days are busy with peg feeds and medications and making sure he is getting everything he needs,” she told the Limerick Leader.

She expressed her empathy for fellow carers, through their “hard work” in what she described as a “lonely job.”

“People don’t realise how hard it is. To actually get this recognition is amazing,” she added.

Over 500,000 people in Ireland provide unpaid care in the home for children or adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, or those with palliative, mental health or addiction needs.

Limerick Carer Supports Manager Jean Ryan said: “Our work has been really important during the Covid pandemic, as people were restricted to their homes.”

She also said that John Joe describes Una as “the best mother and carer in the world”, adding that her entire life revolves around their children and making sure that Noah is okay.

Noah, who is full of joy from day to day, is infatuated with emergency services and donned his best service uniform for photos on the day.

Una recalled with joy the day she brought Noah to the Little Hearts Warrior Day in Dublin, where Noah got to meet President Michael D. Higgins and his heroes within the force.

When asked what makes a great family carer, she said: “Patience but kids are great. They make you so proud.

“The bond between Noah and I is so close. He is such a sweet lovable child.”