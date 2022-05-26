WATCH: Donal O’Sullivan urges Limerick to 'max out' in Munster football final with Kerry

DONAL O’SULLIVAN was among the thousands of supporters that followed Limerick in the Munster football finals of 2003 and ‘04.

Silverware agonisingly evaded that Liam Kearns manage side but their legacy was to inspire the next generation – including Donal O’Suillivan.

“I think I’ve been to most of the Munster finals that Limerick played in over the last 15 years and the big thing for me would have been Muiris Gavin my own clubman been captain on two of those occasions. Growing up you want to emulate the people who you seen in your local GAA field and I think Saturday is a huge part of that for me,” outlined the Limerick joint-captain ahead of Saturday’s Munster SFC final in Killarney.

“We were lucky enough at that time as well because Monaleen won a few club titles around that time as well and it would have had a big impact on me playing football and seeing those teams and Mossy involved. For me, someone local playing on a big stage and representing their friends and family and club is definitely something that caught my eye when I was growing up,” explained the long serving goalkeeper.

Recalling those finals of almost 20 years ago, O’Sullivan said: “they really maxed-out”.

On Saturday, O’Sullivan and team-mates are rank-outsiders to inflict a first Killarney Munster SFC final defeat on Kerry since 1995.

Just like 2003 and ‘04, O’Sullivan’s target is to “max out”.

"It’s well known how much of a top team they are - especially in attack. It’s like any games it about trying to keep to a routine as much as possible with regards video analysis beforehand and just getting your head clear and right and max out on your own performance on the day.”

He added: “We are very aware, because all of us are at the end of the day supporters of GAA, of what they have done to other Division One teams with regards the margin of victory and especially down in Killarney. But Iain (Corbett) would have mentioned it a few years back but part of the reason you want to be an inter-county player is to challenge yourself against the best so that’s to the forefront of all of our minds going down there.”

“The way sport is, it’s always about the next game and taking what you learned from the league and previous games and trying to bring it to get the most out of yourself the next day that you are out. It’s been a positive year so far but I suppose the good and bad thing about sport is that it is always about the next game. We are very mindful that we are going down there to complete and to put in a performance and that will dictate how I look back on it.”