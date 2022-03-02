Limerick inter-county hurling trio impress in UL's big All-Ireland Fresher semi final win

THE University of Limerick powered into the final of the Higher Education Fresher Hurling Championship this Wednesday evening.

In Maguires Field, this All-Ireland semi final finished in an emphatic 6-32 to 2-8 victory for UL over UCD.

UL have already won the league title and now look to add championship silverware when they play in the final next week against DCU or MTU Cork.

UL were powered to this 36-point semi final win the scoring exploits of a Limerick quartet - Ballybrown's Aidan O'Connor with 1-11 (0-6frees), Doon's Adam English returning 1-5, Crecora-Manister's Cathal O'Neil 1-3 and Ballybrown's Colin Coughlan 0-5.

Inter-county trio O'Neill, English and Coughlan no doubt impressing watching Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely. All three were substituted long before the end but were dominant in laying the UL foundation for victory.

UL raced from the starting blocks and a third minute goal from Cathal O'Neill set them on their way.

English, O'Neill and Coughlan all had scores from play as UL went 1-6 to 0-1 clear inside 10-minutes.

Dara Purcell then had a UCD goal from a penalty but within a minute Ian Byrne replied with a second UL goal.

By half time the overworked scoresboard read UL 2-17 UCD 1-4. And, UL had 11 wides.

Just like the first half, UL had a third minute goal in the second half - Keelin Hartigan finishing to the net.

Fellow Clareman Conner Hegarty added the fourth UL goal for a 4-25 to 1-4 lead after 10-minutes of the second half.

Entering the final quarter Adam English weaved through to find the net before he was replaced.

The sixth goal for the Limerick side came from Aidan O'Connor five minutes from the end.

The local contingent in the UL line-up was completed by impressive centre back Ethan Hurley.

SCORERS: UL: Aidan O'Connor 1-11 (0-6frees), Adam English 1-5, Cathal O'Neil 1-3, Colin Coughlan 0-5, Keelin Hartigan 1-2, Ian Byrne 1-1, Conner Hegarty 1-0, Conor Cadall 0-2, Michael Corcoran, Max Hackett and Colm O'Meara 0-1 each. UCD: Dara Purcell 1-6 (1-0pen, 0-2frees), Paddy Brennan 1-0, David Lee and Colman O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

UL: Stephen O'Halloran (Craughwell, Galway); Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), Michael Corcoran (Silvermines, Tipperary); Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West, Limerick), Sean O'Hanlon (Turloughmore, Galway); Conor Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary), Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary); Keelan Hartigan (Scariff, Clare), Patrick Crotty (Scariff, Clare), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister, Limerick); Ian Byrne (Glenmore, Kilkenny), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), Adam English (Doon, Limerick). Subs: Colm O'Meara (Clonlara, Clare) for Christy Brennan (35mins), Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare) for Cathal O'Neill (35mins), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary) for Patrick Crotty (37mins), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary) for Colin Coughlan (41mins), Oisin Slevin (Ardrahan, Galway) for Adam English (47mins).

UCD: Josh Walsh; Seamie McCall, Michael Walsh, Robbie Hillis; Liam Schokman, Paddy Brennan, Tristan Roche; Jack Nevin, Davy Crowe; Hugh O'Sullivan, Dara Purcell, Colman O'Sullivan; David Lee, David Codd, Senan Doyle.

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).