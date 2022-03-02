Search

02 Mar 2022

Limerick inter-county hurling trio impress in UL's big All-Ireland Fresher semi final win

UL

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in UL

02 Mar 2022 10:01 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE University of Limerick powered into the final of the Higher Education Fresher Hurling Championship this Wednesday evening.

In Maguires Field, this All-Ireland semi final finished in an emphatic 6-32 to 2-8 victory for UL over UCD.

UL have already won the league title and now look to add championship silverware when they play in the final next week against DCU or MTU Cork.

UL were powered to this 36-point semi final win the scoring exploits of a Limerick quartet - Ballybrown's Aidan O'Connor with 1-11 (0-6frees), Doon's Adam English returning 1-5, Crecora-Manister's Cathal O'Neil 1-3 and Ballybrown's Colin Coughlan 0-5.

Inter-county trio O'Neill, English and Coughlan no doubt impressing watching Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely. All three were substituted long before the end but were dominant in laying the UL foundation for victory.

UL raced from the starting blocks and a third minute goal from Cathal O'Neill set them on their way.

English, O'Neill and Coughlan all had scores from play as UL went 1-6 to 0-1 clear inside 10-minutes.

Dara Purcell then had a UCD goal from a penalty but within a minute Ian Byrne replied with a second UL goal.

By half time the overworked scoresboard read UL 2-17 UCD 1-4. And, UL had 11 wides.

Just like the first half, UL had a third minute goal in the second half - Keelin Hartigan finishing to the net.

Fellow Clareman Conner Hegarty added the fourth UL goal for a 4-25 to 1-4 lead after 10-minutes of the second half.

Entering the final quarter Adam English weaved through to find the net before he was replaced.

The sixth goal for the Limerick side came from Aidan O'Connor five minutes from the end. 

The local contingent in the UL line-up was completed by impressive centre back Ethan Hurley. 

SCORERS: UL: Aidan O'Connor 1-11 (0-6frees), Adam English 1-5, Cathal O'Neil 1-3, Colin Coughlan 0-5, Keelin Hartigan 1-2, Ian Byrne 1-1, Conner Hegarty 1-0, Conor Cadall 0-2, Michael Corcoran, Max Hackett and Colm O'Meara 0-1 each. UCD: Dara Purcell 1-6 (1-0pen, 0-2frees), Paddy Brennan 1-0, David Lee and Colman O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

UL: Stephen O'Halloran (Craughwell, Galway); Conor O'Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), Michael Corcoran (Silvermines, Tipperary); Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West, Limerick), Sean O'Hanlon (Turloughmore, Galway); Conor Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary), Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris, Tipperary); Keelan Hartigan (Scariff, Clare), Patrick Crotty (Scariff, Clare), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister, Limerick); Ian Byrne (Glenmore, Kilkenny), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), Adam English (Doon, Limerick). Subs: Colm O'Meara (Clonlara, Clare) for Christy Brennan (35mins), Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare) for Cathal O'Neill (35mins), Stephen Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary) for Patrick Crotty (37mins), Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane, Tipperary) for Colin Coughlan (41mins), Oisin Slevin (Ardrahan, Galway) for Adam English (47mins).

UCD: Josh Walsh; Seamie McCall, Michael Walsh, Robbie Hillis; Liam Schokman, Paddy Brennan, Tristan Roche; Jack Nevin, Davy Crowe; Hugh O'Sullivan, Dara Purcell, Colman O'Sullivan; David Lee, David Codd, Senan Doyle.

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media