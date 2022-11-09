Search

09 Nov 2022

Excitement builds as leadup to Limerick's Cops and Doughnuts charity fundraiser begins

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

09 Nov 2022 11:14 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

‘I WAS gobsmacked at the end of the day… We sold trolley fulls of doughnuts,” Special Olympics Ireland volunteer Mary Shiels says as the countdown to the 2022 Cops and Doughnuts fundraiser begins.

The Cops and Doughnuts fundraiser took a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the event in aid of Special Olympics Ireland finally returns.

Cops and Doughnuts is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and this year the doughnut fundraiser is organised by Dyann Carroll of the Community Policing Unit at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Public invited to 'open day' in Limerick town to mark 100 years since first gardai arrived

The LETR programme is run by volunteer members of An Garda Síochána, dedicated to supporting and raising funds for Special Olympics Ireland.

“This has been a very successful venture and to date has raised in excess of €10,000… We are delighted to be getting the event up and running again and the athletes involved are really looking forward to it,” Garda Dyann Carroll said.

Volunteers for the Cops and Doughnuts event will be situated in the Crescent Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 26 from 10am to 6pm.

Superintendent at Roxboro Garda Station Andrew Lacey commented: “[Special Olympics Ireland] is a very important organisation that I think we all fell in love with back in 2003 when it came to Ireland… and as well in 2013 when it came to Limerick.”

In Pictures: Limerick school bids farewell to much-loved secretary after 42 years

“It’s really important to get behind it. They could do with a lot of funding and a lot of support and are relying on the public to do so. We are delighted as an organisation to get behind it,” Superintendent Lacey added.

Mary Shiels who has been a volunteer with Special Olympics Ireland for over 20 years added: “I’ve been coordinating [Cops and Doughnuts] for many years in the crescent and it’s really a fun day out.”

“It’s a great fundraiser, we haven’t had one since 2019 so I think there’s great excitement being able to get back into the crescent this year to do it,” Ms Shiels said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media