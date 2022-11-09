Public invited to 'open day' in Limerick town to mark 100 years since first gardai arrived

GARDAÍ in Newcastle West are looking forward to welcoming members of the public to an action-packed open day within the town.

The scheduled day of events, which will take place on Friday, November 18, forms part of a nationwide showcase of the garda centenary celebrations, in recognition of 100 years of service.

A reenactment of the first gardaí walking into the station in the town will take place in the square at 11.30am, exactly 100 years to the day from the historical moment.

The event will begin at the Old Railway Station where members will march from Bishop’s Court to Newcastle West Square and on to Maiden Street, where the first station was located. A viewing area will be situated along the centre of the square for members of the public and invited guests.

Desmond Castle will be open on the day, with access to two floors and in through the grounds, as part of the celebrations from 12-3pm.

Garda units will be on display in the courtyard and memorabilia will also be on display in the castle, gardaí have confirmed.

The granddaughter of the first garda to enter the station in Newcastle West has been tracked down and will be in attendance at the day of events.

A special medal ceremony for gardaí both active and retired in the area will be take place within Desmond Castle from 3pm onwards.

Spot prizes for children from Newcastle West who have been competing in a colouring competition held within local primary schools will also take place.