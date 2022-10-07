Search

07 Oct 2022

New bus service for busy Limerick route officially launched

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

07 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

THE National Transport Authority (NTA) and Dublin Coach have officially launched a new bus service for a busy route in Limerick city.

The new '310' route will replace the former 307 and 308 routes which serviced the Castletroy and Annacotty areas and which were suspended by Dublin Coach back in July.

At the time, Dublin Coach said rising fuel costs and being excluded from the 20% fare reduction scheme which was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan earlier this year were the reasons behind the suspension.

The transport company did not qualify for the fare reduction scheme as it is a private company and the routes did not have Public Service Obligation (PSO) status.

Following the suspension of the 307 and 2038 services the NTA analysed the situation and determined that a Public Service Obligation need exists for the area and entered into discussions with Dublin Coach to reinstate a bus service for Castletroy and Annacotty.

Agreement was reached in recent days resulting in the launch of the new service this Friday.

The new 310 service, which will officially commence next Wednesday, is an amalgamation of the former 307 and 308 routes.

According to the NTA, there will be greater frequency at off-peak times and at weekends compared to the previous two services. The 310 service will also have improved coverage and a more direct route. 

It will travel from Sarsfield Street in Limerick city centre to the IDA National Technology Park in Plassey via University of Limerick.

Operating seven days a week, buses will run every 30 minutes from 6.45am outbound and 6.30am inbound, until last services at 11.45pm and 11.30 respectively.

There will be 35 trips per day in each direction and will offer Transport For Ireland fares, with payment available via Leap cards, TFI GO and free travel pass.

Intending passengers are being advised the new service will be cashless. Initally, staff will be on hand to assist in the promotion of Leap payment.

