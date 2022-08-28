WATCH: Bumper crowds descend on first Limerick Show since 2019

THE ALL-IRELAND finals aren’t held in August anymore but going to Limerick Show on Sunday felt like heading to Croke Park due to the large traffic volumes and the Liam MacCarthy Cup being up for grabs.

Massive crowds descended on Limerick Racecourse for the event held for the first time since 2019 due to Covid.

On top of the staples of agricultural shows – cattle and horse showing, show jumping, horticulture, arts and crafts and baking classes – the committee pulled out all the stops with a sustainability and agtech hub and careers village spearheaded by new sponsor AMCS.

The ‘kidz zone’, retail village, artisan food stalls ensured there was something to whet every appetite. Whether it was a free stress test, your fortune told, some sushi, solar panels, fashion show or a waltz on the dance floor Limerick Show had you covered.

At one stage traffic was backed up at the Patrickswell roundabout due to the crowds heading in. There were also queues to get your photograph taken with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

John O’Donnell, aged seven and three quarters, his sister Lucy and dad John were heading that way when they bumped into the Leader. Dad John, from Patrickswell, said it was a brilliant weekend for the village coming on top of the homecoming on Saturday night.

“It’s the home of hurling,” smiled John.

“The three lads – Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane - are brilliant. The hurler of the year last year and the two best free takers in the country. They were picking people out of the crowd who coached them on the way up and talking about the development of the club. It was a great night,” he added.

Having Liam MacCarthy in attendance was the highlight for show chairman Richard Kennedy.

“I nearly get emotional when I talk about it. I am following Limerick all my life, and my father before me, and to just to get a hand on that cup was great,” said Mr Kennedy, who was delighted to be back holding the event again. “It brings the city and county together – that’s what we aim to do.”

Mr Kennedy, Leo Walsh, Dickie Power, of the show; Deputy Mayor Kieran O’Hanlon; Minister Patrick O’Donovan; Dr Pat Daly, council CEO; Jimmy Martin, AMCS were joined on stage by European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness who did the official opening.

