Search

04 Jul 2022

WATCH: Golfer Adam Scott will be cheering on Limerick hurlers in All-Ireland final

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

04 Jul 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

AUSTRALIAN golfer Adam Scott said if he wasn't competing at the US Open he would be at Croke Park cheering on the Limerick hurlers at the All-Ireland final. 

Adam spoke to Limerick Live today as he practiced his swing at the driving range in Adare Manor ahead of his tee time for the JP MacManus Pro-Am. 

The 2013 Masters winner said he was glad to be back playing in Limerick and there was a "great buzz" around the course. 

Adam was cheering on the Limerick hurlers yesterday at Croke Park alongside fellow Pro-Am player Bill Murray.

WATCH: Bill Murray talks Limerick hurlers and golfing with JP McManus

"It was my first live match but I watched a couple of games on the TV beforehand. I think I could really get into it.

"It was a great atmosphere and they are some athletes. I am probably going to be playing the Open on that Sunday (of the All-Ireland final) but if it wasn't I would be back for it". 

The event got underway at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this morning with 10 of the world's top 11 golfers and a host of celebrities and sports stars taking part.

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend today and tomorrow and there will be live TV coverage on Virgin Media 2 and Sky Sports from 2pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media