WATCH: Jamie Dornan and Niall Horan talk the Pro-Am and Limerick hurlers

JAMIE Dornan and Niall Horan are among the famous faces who have teed off at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor this morning.

Niall said he was delighted to have been invited by JP McManus to the prestigious event and was looking forward to hitting the golf course.

Actor Jamie shared his sentiments and said he felt grateful to be a part of the charity event and called JP the "most generous man in the world".

The event got underway at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this morning with 10 of the world's top 11 golfers and a host of celebrities and sports stars taking part.

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend today and tomorrow and there will be live TV coverage on Virgin Media 2 and Sky Sports from 2pm.

The first professionals and amateurs have just started on first and tenth tee with plenty of action to come a=throughout the next two days.