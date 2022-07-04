Monday's tee times for the JP McManus Pro-Am

The JP McManus Pro-Am trophy
THE JP McManus Pro-Am gets underway at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort this morning with 10 of the world's top 11 golfers and a host of celebrities and sports stars taking part.
The tournament draw was made on Saturday evening and the tee times for the various groups was announced a short time later.
Players have been arriving at Adare Manor all weekend and the gates for spectators opened at 6.30am with the first groups due to tee off at 8am.
Around 40,000 people are expected to attend today and tomorrow and there will be live TV coverage on Virgin Media 2 and Sky Sports from 2pm.
There will also be comprehensive coverage across Limerick Live's social media platforms and website.
MONDAY TEE TIMES - First Tee
8am: Paul McGinley (Niall O’Connor, Josh Clark, Ryan Nivakoff)
8.10am: Luke Donald (Niall Horan, Jamie Dornan, Bill Murray)
8.20am: Matt Fitzpatrick (Dermot Desmond, Roy Ryu, Pascal Grizot)
8.30am: Graeme McDowell (Greg McLaughlin, Keith Sbarbaro, Matt Ginella)
8.40am: Justin Rose (Charlie McCreevy, Michael O’Flynn, Keith Wood)
8.50am: Henrik Stenson (Frank Berry, Charlie Swan, Eamon Grimes)
9.00am: David Howell (Ross Desmond, Andriy Schevchenko, Ahmed Tayeb)
9.10am: Thomas Bjorn (Paula Ledbetter, Gaynor Rupert, John Hegarty)
9.20am: Mark O’Meara (Dan Friedkin, John Mahony, Martin O’Neill)
9.30am: Sam Burns (Kian Egan, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne)
9.40am: Paul Casey (Cian McNamara, Nick Mullen, Nick Mastroianni)
9.50am: Adam Scott (Gerard Felley, Laurent Kramer, Philippe Hancock)
12.45pm: Tyrrell Hatton (Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, John Terry)
12.pm: Bryson DeChambeau (Keir MacLennan, Alex Sandeman, Drew Fleming)
1.05pm: Jon Rahm (Brian Evans, Albert Sharpe, Lawrence Hickey)
1.15pm: Shane Lowry (Abdulla Al Naboodah, Sammy Eldin)
1.25pm: Justin Thomas (Pat Desmond, Brett Desmond, Dery Desmond)
1.35pm: Brooks Koepka (Pat Toomey, Morgan Whelan, Ciaran Keating)
1.45pm: Collin Morikawa (Nick Beucher, Andrew White, Josh Rodarnel)
1.55pm: Jordan Spieth (Owen McManus, Seán McManus, Shelly McManus)
2.05pm: Tiger Woods (Michael Smurfit Jr, Tony Smurfit Jr, Sharon Smurfit)
2.15pm: Leona Maguire (Tom Magnier, JP Magnier, MV Magnier)
2.25pm: Rory McIlroy (Gerry McManus, Mark McManus, Cormac McManus)
2.35pm: Scottie Scheffler (Michael O’Leary, Eddie O’Leary, Martin Hayden)
2.45pm: Dustin Johnson (Keith Browne, Pete Calveley, Mark Power)
MONDAY TEE TIMES - Tenth Tee
8.05am: Alex Noren (Michael Lund, Kojm Carey, John Coleman)
8.15am: Jason Kokrak (John Flynn, Kevin Hickey, Pat Lee)
8.25am: Tom Hoge (Johann Rupert, Jay Monahan, Phil Hogan)
8.35am: Pat Perez (Fergus Foley, Delia Foley, Connie Kirby)
8.45am: Thorbjorn Olesen (Noel Walsh, Pauline Danaher, Richard Crowe)
8.55am: Cormac Sharvin (Justin Carthy, Ruby Walsh, Craig Reid)
9.05am: Ian Woosnam (Jim Kirby, Nancy McKenna, Larry Kirby)
9.15am: Brandon Stone (Guy Kinnings, Keith Pelley, Keith Waters)
9.25am: Paul Dunne (Mike Meldman, JJ Dudum, John Carr)
9.35am: Matt Kuchar (Antonella Droux, Bernard Firmenich, Sylviane Firmenich)
9.45am: Joe McGrath (Paul Knight, Joe McGrath, John Doyle)
9.55am: Harold Varner III (AP McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald, Johnny Murtagh)
12.40am: Seamus Power (Eamon Mellett, Bernard Duggan, Des Devane)
12.50am: Patrick Cantlay (Barry Leddin), Eoin Hanrahan, Sean Carey)
1pm: Xander Schauffele (Gerry McIlroy, Sean O’Flaherty, Donal Casey)
1.10pm: Ian Poulter (Jeremy John, John Francome, Paul Richards)
1.20pm: Padraig Harrington (Chris Kirchner, Mitch Tweedie, Jan Danzi)
1.30pm: Bernd Wiesberger (Maeve Danaher, Timmy Danaher, Matt Danaher)
1.40pm: Martin Kaymer (Denis O’Brien, Jack O’Brien, Patrick O’Brien)
1.50pm: Rickie Fowler (Robert Butler), Rudi Butler, Conor Sexton)
2pm: Jamie Donaldson (Matt Dawon, Niall Quinn, Nick Faldo)
2.10pm Lee Westwood (Peter Jones, Stephen Miron, Philip Jansen)
2.20pm: Danny Willett (Mike Challis, John Kelsey-Fry, Stefan Soroka)
2.30pm: Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Martin Gilbert, Ron Rosner, Peter Harrison)
2.40pm: Tommy Fleetwood (Christy Roche, Eddie Irwin, Billy McManus)
