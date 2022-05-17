WATCH: Ukrainians gather in Limerick to protest for peace

A GROUP of Ukrainians gathered this weekend to protest for peace in their homeland.

Meeting at O'Callaghan Strand on Saturday, the group said they were protesting for people in Ukraine who find themselves on the frontline and for the men and women who are fighting in Azovstal, Mauripol.

Making their way over Sarsfield Bridge towards O'Connell Street, cars hooted and cheered as they drove past and members of the public stopped and clapped as the group marched.

The protest organisers said a few words at the march including Anastasiia Filippov who is in Limerick with three generations of her family, her grandmother, her mother and her two younger sisters.

Anastasiia spoke of how how her father remains in Kiev while her husband's life has been transformed as he fights for Ukraine in the east on the frontline.

Two days earlier, Anastasiia had got news that during the defence of Azovstal, her friend Artem Mosha, who was a boxing champion in Kyiv, had been killed.

Organisers thanked the people of Limerick for getting behind them and said they were overwhelmed by the heartfelt support they had received.