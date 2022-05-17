Search

17 May 2022

WATCH: Ukrainians gather in Limerick to protest for peace

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

17 May 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A GROUP of Ukrainians gathered this weekend to protest for peace in their homeland. 

Meeting at O'Callaghan Strand on Saturday, the group said they were protesting for people in Ukraine who find themselves on the frontline and for the men and women who are fighting in Azovstal, Mauripol. 

Making their way over Sarsfield Bridge towards O'Connell Street, cars hooted and cheered as they drove past and members of the public stopped and clapped as the group marched. 

The protest organisers said a few words at the march including Anastasiia Filippov who is in Limerick with three generations of her family, her grandmother, her mother and her two younger sisters. 

WATCH: New anti-racism mural unveiled in Limerick city

Anastasiia spoke of how how her father remains in Kiev while her husband's life has been transformed as he fights for Ukraine in the east on the frontline.

Two days earlier, Anastasiia had got news that during the defence of Azovstal, her friend Artem Mosha, who was a boxing champion in Kyiv, had been killed.

Organisers thanked the people of Limerick for getting behind them and said they were overwhelmed by the heartfelt support they had received. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media