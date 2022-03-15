Search

15 Mar 2022

WATCH: Construction to start soon on 57 new houses in Limerick

Frances Watkins

15 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

CONSTRUCTION is due to start shortly on 57 new houses in Moyross as part of Limerick Regeneration.

The development spans two sites in Dalgaish Park and Cosgrave Park and is in walking distance to the Watch House Cross Neighbourhood Centre, public transport and the local school and church.

The development will include three one-bed homes, 25 two-bed houses, 25 three-bed homes and four four-bed houses. 

Construction will be undertaken by Townmore Ltd and it is expected that it will take 20 months for the homes to be delivered. The contract also sees upgrade works to the lower sections of Moyross Avenue.

Welcoming the news at the sod turning ceremony in Dalgaish Park, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: "This is a great day for Moyross. It is an exciting day for the community in the estate as we prepare to build 57 new homes across Dalgaish and Cosgrave Parks.

 

"It’s important that we see new people being welcomed into the area. It is an amazing and strong community as it is and this new development can only improve that strength and unity."

Billy Lynch, Senior Executive Engineer with Limerick City and County Council said: "This project is part of the wider Limerick Regeneration project and is funding by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

"Selected demolition works took place last month to prepare the site and now Townmore Construction, who won the tender for the development are going to be on site very shortly."

The commencement of construction is the latest in a series of projects across the regeneration areas which included contracts being signed for new homes in Southill and Moyross and the Moyross Jobs Fair.

