WATCH : Former Limerick Detective Garda loved 'a sense of mystery and wonder'

RETIRED Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan has been remembered as a man who loved a “sense of mystery and wonder”.

The life and times of the Corbally man, who survived an IRA gun attack in Adare 26 years ago which resulted in the death of his colleague Detective Jerry McCabe, was celebrated this Monday.

Hundreds of people were present at St Mary’s Church in Athlunkard Street to pay their final farewells to the respected officer, who died on Friday aged 78 following a short illness.

Among the congregation were senior gardai including Chief Supt Gerry Roche and Deputy Commissioner Anne-Marie McMahon.

The Taoiseach and the President were represented in St Mary’s Church by their respective Aide De Camps.

They were joined by Cormac Hurley, a former councillor and front-line garda, plus serving city TDs Willie O’Dea and Kieran O’Donnell. The widow of Detective Garda McCabe, Ann was also present.

Fr Noel Kirwan, a priest at St John’s Cathedral led the Mass, and was joined by Parish Priest Fr Derek Leonard, the University Hospital Limerick chaplain Fr Sean Harmon, garda chaplain Fr Joe Kennedy and Fr Donal McNamara of St Munchin’s Church.

In his homily, Fr Kirwan said that Det O’Sullivan was known affectionately as “grandad Benji” by his grandchildren.

"Ben loved his grandchildren dearly. He understood to get into a child's heart, you must have a sense of mystery, a sense of wonder, a sense of the deep love they already have for you, and connect with it. He found many wonderful ways of doing it. The one I loved is when Ben would arrive at the back door with a basket of eggs, there would be chocolate eggs in among the eggs. Ben had a black hen who laid these chocolate eggs, especially for his grandchildren,” Fr Harmon recalled.

Jokes were in plentiful supply – on both sides.

“He loved to carry out various jokes on them. They often got their own back. Sometimes they'd sneak up the stairs and tie the trousers of his pyjamas in knots. He loved that they had that fun and joy together,” the priest added, “The sense of joy in his family was the rock in which he stood on.”

Following his retirement from the force, Det O’Sullivan went into farming.

Indeed, this was recognised through the gifts brought to the altar to mark his life – a copy of the Farmers Journal symbolising his love of the land, an image of his horse, the Colleen Bawn, alongside a picture of his two pet dogs.​ ​A deck of cards marked his sense of fun.

It was in nature, he found solace and peace, the congregation heard.

But he never strayed far from the force, keeping in regular contact with officers in Limerick.

Fr Harmon added: “A huge part of his life was his working life as a guardian of the peace. It gave him meaning in life, to have such a responsible job, to be responsible for us, to take care of us. To do everything he could to keep people safe.”

Above, Detective Garda Jerry McCabe with his partner Ben O'Sullivan

Following the tragic events of June 7, 1996, in which Det Gda McCabe was shot dead by IRA forces, Det O’Sullivan twice received a Scott Bravery medal – these were also brought up as gifts to the altar.

While this was a sense of pride for him personally, it was also a tragic reminder of the shocking incident in Adare.

"He was a brave man and so was Jerry. But for the family as well, those medals bring them back to that time of fear, brokenness, sadness and woundedness. So there is that mixture of great joy and celebration in that gift of the State recognising them, but there is also the sense of there being a price to pay always for their families and their colleagues,” Fr Harmon added.

Addressing the Mass, Det O’Sullivan’s daughter Evelyn thanked friends, colleagues, neighbours and relatives for all the practical and emotional support provided to the family since her father’s death.

“Being part of An Garda Siochana was a huge part of Dad's life. Their persence here today means so much to us as a family,” she said, also paying tribute to the staff of Milford Care Centre.

“The expert care given and the kindness shown to Dad made a very difficult day a little easier to bear,” she added.

A simple picture of Det O’Sullivan stood atop his funeral, which was dressed with a white floral display.

Following the funeral Mass, a guard of honour was observed outside Henry Street station, with numerous serving gardai standing along the streets, as the hearse containing his remains paused a minute.

Det O’Sullivan, who was laid to rest at Kilcornan Cemetery, is sadly mourned by his wife Anne, children John, Marianne, Evelyn and Aoife, adored grandchildren Bláithín, Lorcan, Lily-Mai, Grace and Aleeyah, sons-in-law Jonathan, Mike and Shane, brothers Paddy, Dan, Ger, Con and Steve, plus sisters Mary, Nancy and Nora.

May he rest in peace.