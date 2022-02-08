Search

08 Feb 2022

New state of the art building announced for Limerick school

New state of the art building announced for Limerick school

Ardscoil Mhuire. PIC: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

08 Feb 2022 11:42 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE DEPARTMENT of Education have approved the construction of a new 650 pupil school in Limerick. 

The new state of the art school for Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally will be built on a greenfield site adjacent to the current school building.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has given initial approval for construction of the building and it is hoped that work on the design stage can now begin.

Ardscoil Mhuire is an all-girls voluntary Catholic secondary school under the trusteeship of CEIST. 

Plans for the school have not been revealed yet however the new building will include two special education classrooms. 

Titanic boost for Limerick's new Rugby Experience - designer of Belfast attraction comes on board

Willie O'Dea TD welcomed the news and said the school has made huge progress under Principal Bríd Herbert. 

He said: "The present school building was completed in 1975, with a major extension opened in 1994.

"The new school will provide a state of the art learning environment and solidify the presence of Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally and Limerick for many decades to come."

Kieran O’Donnell TD also commended the work of the school staff and said he is looking forward to working with them. 

He said: "It is great to see Ardscoil Mhuire, who has been providing secondary education here in Limerick for decades being approved for such a much needed new-state-of-the art school.    

“I wish to commend the principal, Bríd Herbert, board of Management, pupils and parents at Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally on their work in advancing this school building project and look forward to working with them on progressing same."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media