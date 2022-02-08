New state of the art building announced for Limerick school

THE DEPARTMENT of Education have approved the construction of a new 650 pupil school in Limerick.

The new state of the art school for Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally will be built on a greenfield site adjacent to the current school building.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has given initial approval for construction of the building and it is hoped that work on the design stage can now begin.

Ardscoil Mhuire is an all-girls voluntary Catholic secondary school under the trusteeship of CEIST.

Plans for the school have not been revealed yet however the new building will include two special education classrooms.

Willie O'Dea TD welcomed the news and said the school has made huge progress under Principal Bríd Herbert.

He said: "The present school building was completed in 1975, with a major extension opened in 1994.

"The new school will provide a state of the art learning environment and solidify the presence of Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally and Limerick for many decades to come."

Kieran O’Donnell TD also commended the work of the school staff and said he is looking forward to working with them.

He said: "It is great to see Ardscoil Mhuire, who has been providing secondary education here in Limerick for decades being approved for such a much needed new-state-of-the art school.

“I wish to commend the principal, Bríd Herbert, board of Management, pupils and parents at Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally on their work in advancing this school building project and look forward to working with them on progressing same."