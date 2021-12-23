Search

23 Dec 2021

WATCH: Limerick secondary school spreads Christmas joy with virtual performance

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK secondary school have shared a virtual performance of the classic song Do They Know It's Christmas? to try and spread some Christmas cheer.

Fifth and sixth year music students from Laurel Hill Colaiste recorded the song as they were unable to hold their usual Christmas concert due to restrictions. 

The girls have been working on it since the end of November with their teacher Lorna Ní Bhroin who edited the video together. 

Lorna says the school are hoping to keep the videos going every year so the students can have it as a keepsake after they leave. 

She said: "We are hoping to make it a tradition so they can have something to keep, it is something for them to look forward to as well. 

"When it was finished we sent it around to the staff and put it on the school website so there was a great buzz around it. 

"The girls were delighted and it has been a great thing for them to focus on too". 

