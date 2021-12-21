PICTURES: Tots spread Christmas cheer in Limerick village

IT WAS just another day in Kilfinane in the run up to Christmas until the boys and girls of Sunshine Kids turned up.
The aptly named preschool facility did indeed bring some badly needed sunshine.
For more, read below
Melissa O’Farrell, of Sunshine Kids, said they felt after all the gloom over the last year, and with parents and local community not being able to visit them, they decided to call to them.
“We made a Christmas card for the businesses in the town and hand delivered them along with a little sing-song at each shop. It was a little bit of normality and brought a real feel good factor and buzz around the town,” said Melissa, who was joined by teachers Aoife Murphy and Tanya Walsh.
They said they were very proud of their acorn class, all aged three, for bringing smiles and festive cheer to everyone they met.
One of the locals contacted the Leader to say: “I feel their kindness truly deserves a shout out.”
