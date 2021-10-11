WATCH: Nationwide put spotlight on Limerick charity with big plans

TUNE into Nationwide on RTE One this Monday evening to see a feature on the Children's Grief Centre founded by former Limerick Person of the Year Sr Helen Culhane.

Orla Ryan, of the centre, said it was a pleasure to have the production team on site to see the amazing work that is done on a daily basis, along with showing plans of their new dream build.

As part of their fundraising efforts, Marketing Mentors have teamed up with the Children’s Grief Centre.

The event, entitled Growth by Giving Marketing Support Campaign, is taking place between October 25 – 29. It will support business and the charity’s dream build project for a new bigger centre.

Roisin Bennett, director Marketing Mentors, said the concept is that in return for a donation, businesses will receive a 1 to 1 consultation with an expert growth mentor to help with any aspect of their business.

"All participating mentors are giving their time and expertise for free in support of the Children’s Grief Centre,” said Ms Bennett.

Some of Marketing Mentors most popular sessions are launching a new product or service; growing market share and marketing strategy.

For full details on the sessions available please see www.growthbygiving.ie

Carol Fitz-Gough, of the Children’s Grief Centre, said they are very grateful to Ms Bennett and the Marketing Mentors team for this fantastic event that will help them fund the dream build.

The project is the brainchild of the founder and director of the Children’s Grief Centre, Sr Helen Culhane. It is based on a bereavement support service in Oregon called the Dougy Centre which Sr Culhane visited in 2019.

"With building works to commence in the coming months we have had an overwhelming response but are still a long way off reaching our target of €3.25 million. It is fantastic that Marketing Mentors chose us as recipients of this worthwhile event to help us achieve our goal to refurbish and transform The Children’s Grief Centre.

"These vital funds will help benefit the needs of the children, young people, and the families we support. You can also help us achieve our goal by donating. This can be done by visiting www.childrensgriefcentre.ie or for any further information please contact Carol/Orla at fundraising@childrensgriefcentre.ie or telephone 087-4578030,” said Ms Fitz-Gough.