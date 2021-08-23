Search our Archive

23/08/2021

WATCH: Prankster changes signpost in Limerick/Cork border town

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE All-Ireland hurling final may be over but the ball-hopping has only just begun!

Commuters in the County Cork town of Charleville were left doing a double take this Monday morning as, from a distance at least, it appeared as if the journey to Limerick and Cork had gotten a whole lot longer.

The signpost located opposite the junction at the Four Winds and Second Wind bar and restaurant has been tampered with and the chief suspect is a mischievous Limerick supporter / prankster. 

Instead of reading the distance to both cities, the signpost gives the full-time score from yesterday's hurling showcase: Limerick (3.32); Cork (1.22).

A photo of the signpost has been shared widely on social media leaving many to believe that the image of the sign was digitally altered. 

However, the Leader made our way to the County Cork town this Monday morning to confirm that yes, some determined Limerick fan went to great heights to get a little dig into the proud folk in the neighbouring Cork town.

