WATCH: Busy Bank Holiday for Limerick publicans as outdoor trading allowed again

IT has been a busy Bank Holiday Monday for publicans across Limerick, with many bars opening to serve customers for the first time in 2021.

Licensed premises which are able to serve pints outdoors re-opened from lunchtime, with regulars and new customers alike turning up for a sup of Guinness.

And dozens of people have returned to work as the latest chapter in the re-opening of Irish society took place.

Between now and July 5, subject to prevailing Covid-19 conditions, bars and restaurants will be allowed to trade outside.

And many have pulled out all the stops, including the Glen Tavern in Lower Glentworth Street, which has been allowed by council to utilise Theatre Lane.

As a result of this, canopies have been erected, with up to 30 people allowed to sit in.

Manager Cathal Callanan said the pub has “upped its game” on the outdoor spaces.

“We are lucky enough we have Theatre Lane right beside us, and we had a licence for the last lockdown during Christmas that Limerick Council gave us during Christmas and in fairness to them, they have extended it from June to November knowing outdoor is going to be a major part of the Covid thing,” he said.

“It’s great to be back. It was a tough six months for us and everyone in the hospitality sector. It’s great to be back, great to see old customers and new,” he added.

Elsewhere, Paul Flannery, the local Vintners Federation of Ireland representative, was back behind the bar at his family’s pub in Shannon Street.

“It’s really really emotional. It’s great to see everyone back. It started this morning with me phoning my 87-year-old dad to say – are you ready to go back to work? That was a real moment for me. Everyone is really buzzing. There’s a real Bank Holiday vibe,” he told the Limerick Leader.