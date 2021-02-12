WATCH: Limerick group pull out all the stops with brilliant Jerusalema challenge video

A LIMERICK group providing vital riverside services to those in distress have taken part in the popular Jerusalema challenge.

More than 20 members of Limerick Suicide Watch (LSW) gathered last weekend, and thanks to filmographer

Krzysztof Łuszczki, their efforts have now swept the internet.

Elaine Leahy, the group's public relations officer (PRO) said: "It was something a few of has had spoken about. We have a chat page among all the members, and we felt it would be something fun and enjoyable for the members to do, and as well I suppose to create a bit of happiness awareness outside of what we usually are doing. What we normally do is a little bit doom and gloom."

Many children of members of LSW also took part in the fun.

"The support we get from our families is huge. We couldn't be doing what we are doing in terms of going out at night without them, so events like this, it's important to include them if possible," Elaine added.

"It was fun, and the public's reaction was lovely. It's lovely to be out there doing something, especially during the daytime," said the PRO.

The challenge was completed on Saturday and Sunday last, with people practicing at home initially, before going on location.

LSW volunteers were filmed at Harvey's Quay, Arthur's Quay, behind the courthouse, the Curragower Park, and the Shannon Bridge.